Ruscists attacked Kharkiv: 21 people were injured, including child (updated)

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary information: we have a rocket hit the city of Kharkiv. There is no information on casualties or damage. The information is being updated," the statement said.

See more: She "leaked" locations of Defense Forces in Kharkiv: SSU exposes Russian informant. PHOTO

Later, the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that Russia had hit the Industrial District of Kharkiv with a KAB.

"According to preliminary information, civilian production has been damaged. The data is being checked," he added.

Preliminary information on 5 wounded is available.

As of 11:15 a.m., the number of injured increased to 6 people. One of them is in a serious condition. There is destruction of infrastructure.

The type of weapons used by the occupiers is being established.

As of 11:24 a.m., the number of injured increased to 11 people. One of them is in serious condition. In total, three people were hospitalised. It is known that a child is among the injured.

As of 11:55 a.m., the number of victims increased to 16.

As of 12:35, there were 21 injured.

See more: Occupiers shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, more than 10 were wounded, lots of destructions. PHOTO