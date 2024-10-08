Ruscists attacked Kharkiv: 21 people were injured, including child (updated)
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv.
This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"Preliminary information: we have a rocket hit the city of Kharkiv. There is no information on casualties or damage. The information is being updated," the statement said.
Later, the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that Russia had hit the Industrial District of Kharkiv with a KAB.
"According to preliminary information, civilian production has been damaged. The data is being checked," he added.
Preliminary information on 5 wounded is available.
As of 11:15 a.m., the number of injured increased to 6 people. One of them is in a serious condition. There is destruction of infrastructure.
The type of weapons used by the occupiers is being established.
As of 11:24 a.m., the number of injured increased to 11 people. One of them is in serious condition. In total, three people were hospitalised. It is known that a child is among the injured.
As of 11:55 a.m., the number of victims increased to 16.
As of 12:35, there were 21 injured.
