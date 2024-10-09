In Slatyne, Kharkiv region, occupiers hit residential building with GAB, damaging 10 private households

On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 9, Russian invaders struck Slatyne in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. The enemy GAB hit a residential building.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachi MMA Viacheslav Zadorenko in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In Slatyne, there was a direct hit of a GAB into a residential building. In total, at least ten private households were damaged. Information about the wounded is being clarified," the official wrote.

Later, Zadorenko said that no one was injured in the attack on Slatyne.

He noted that there was a Russian drone in the sky over the village and urged residents to respond to the air raid alert.

