Two people were injured as result of enemy drone attack in Kherson region

The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on civilians in Lvove and Kindiika in the Kherson region.

This was reported in the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

So, at noon, the Russian occupiers attacked a man in the village of Lviv from a drone. As a result of dropping explosives from a drone, a 68-year-old local resident received an explosive injury, shrapnel injuries to his arm, leg, and abdominal cavity. The victim is provided with the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, the Russians attacked a resident of Kindiyka from a drone. The enemy dropped explosives on a 58-year-old woman while she was outside. The woman was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her legs and arms.

