Zelenskyy to meet with Pope on October 11

Pope Francis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 11.

This was reported in the Vatican, Censor.NET informs citing Reuters.

Francis last saw the Ukrainian president on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy this summer. They also met in the Vatican in December 2023.

It is also noted that Zelenskyy will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this week during his visit to Rome.

The President of Ukraine is currently in Croatia, where he is participating in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.