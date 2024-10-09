Text with all conditions for fair end to war will be ready in November, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in November, a text with conditions for a just end to the war would be ready for the second Peace Summit.

The head of state said this at the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Croatia, Censor.NET reports.

"Since July, we have been working on a formula for peace. In November, everything will be ready. With all the conditions that spell out a just end to the war. This will be done at the second Peace Summit. Of course, the question is how to get Russia to take part in this. How to make those who are responsible for the war implement the formula for peace. Russia is now avoiding honest, open diplomacy. That is why we in Ukraine have developed an action plan that can remedy the situation between the current state and the upcoming Peace Summit," he said.

Watch more: Border guards hit MTLB, guns and positions of occupiers in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

According to Zelenskyy, this is a plan that will ensure stability and deprive Russia of the opportunity to further threaten Europe.

"This plan has already been presented to the United States, and now we are sharing this plan with all our partners to achieve the goals of the plan," the president added.