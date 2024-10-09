Border guards hit MTLB, guns and positions of occupiers in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, border guards' "Pomsta" attack drones hit 2 enemy cannons, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, and several occupant positions - three invaders were killed and two were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

See also: Oil terminal in occupied Feodosia burns for third day after successful Ukrainian strike. VIDEO.