Border guards hit MTLB, guns and positions of occupiers in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO
In the Kramatorsk sector, border guards' "Pomsta" attack drones hit 2 enemy cannons, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, and several occupant positions - three invaders were killed and two were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
