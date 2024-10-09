Oil terminal in occupied Feodosia burns for third day in row after successful Ukrainian attack. VIDEO
An oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia has been on fire for three days.
According to Censor.NET, social media outlets note that the fire has intensified significantly and publish a video of the burning terminal.
Attack on occupied Feodosia on 7 October 2024
As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Also in Feodosia, a "Pantsir-S1" air defence system had been installed at the oil depot since autumn 2022, but it did not help repel the attack.
