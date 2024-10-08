Consequences of AFU strike on oil depot in occupied Feodosia. SATELLITE PHOTOS
A large-scale fire is still burning in occupied Feodosia, which resulted from an attack on an oil depot by the AFU.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant satellite photos were published by Schemes.
The images show clouds of smoke on the territory of the oil depot.
As of 11:44 a.m. Kyiv time, a large-scale fire at the oil depot continues.
Attack on occupied Feodosia on 7 October 2024
As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Also in Feodosia, a Pantsir-S1 air defence system had been installed at the oil depot since autumn 2022, but it did not help repel the attack.
