Family of Ukrainian Navy officer, persecuted by FSB, evacuated from occupied Crimea. VIDEO

The special intelligence unit 'Angels' evacuated the family of a naval officer from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The family was persecuted by the Russian FSB.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Details of the special operation

It is noted that the officer's family had to leave the peninsula due to persecution by the Russian Federal Security Service.

"On 18 September, the entire family of four - the officer's parents, sister, and underage niece - were detained by the occupiers. They were illegally detained for three days, psychologically pressured, and threatened with torture. In this way, the occupiers planned to persuade the Ukrainian officer to cooperate," the statement said.

Read more: Ukrainian Navy confirms strike on enemy depots near Mariupol: infrastructure and tons of ammunition are destroyed

On 20 September, the family was temporarily released on the condition that the Ukrainian serviceman would contact the FSB within the next five days. Otherwise, his family was threatened with years of imprisonment.

Military man reports to Ukrainian Navy on FSB persecution

However, the officer reported the situation to the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, OleksiI Neizhpapa. Then the Navy decided to involve the special intelligence unit of the Navy "Angels" in the planning and conduct of the special operation.

"The operation was planned in complete secrecy in a short time and successfully implemented. The family was evacuated virtually from under the noses of the occupiers," the Navy said.

The press service added that in total, the Angels have already evacuated 73 people, both civilians and military personnel.