Occupiers concentrate assault groups near Robotyne and Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia direction - Southern Defense Forces

The Russian Federation is deploying assault groups at the frontline positions near Robotyne and Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region. However, no offensive groups have been detected so far. The occupiers are conducting reconnaissance and search operations.

The spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said this during a telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding whether (the Russians - ed.) have started their more active assault actions in the areas in Zaporizhzhia. This is near Robotyne and near Pryiutne. They have not started these assaults yet. But I would like to say that the enemy is already concentrating the personnel of these assault groups on the frontline," Voloshyn said.

According to the spokesperson, the invaders are conducting reconnaissance, or reconnaissance and search operations to identify the firepower of Ukrainian defenders.

Voloshyn does not rule out the possibility that in three to five days or a week, the Russians may launch an assault with small groups of infantry.

"So far, our intelligence has not detected the creation of offensive groups. These assault groups are currently being formed from those Russian units and formations operating in this area. In particular, these are motorised infantry units and units of their airborne assault troops. In addition, they are also creating units that will carry out consolidation. That is, an assault group consisting of small groups of infantry of five to 10 people. They will carry out assaults, and they will be followed by reinforcement groups that will hold these captured positions," said the Southern Defence Forces spokesman.