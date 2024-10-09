Zelenskyy and Macron to meet in Paris on October 10

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on October 10.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The information about the meeting was confirmed by the French Embassy in Ukraine.

They noted that this, the fifth visit of President Zelenskyy to Paris since the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine, will take place the day after the French President visited a military camp in the Grand Est region, where a Ukrainian brigade is training.

"This meeting will allow the President of the Republic to reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the long term and together with all partners," the diplomatic mission emphasized.

