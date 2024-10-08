Biden, Macron, Starmer, and Scholz to meet before Ramstein meeting - media

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the heads of government of Germany and the United Kingdom Olaf Scholz and Keir Starmer will hold talks before the Ramstein meeting on 12 October this year.

This was reported by German government sources, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As noted, the meeting is scheduled for the morning of 12 October at the German Chancellor's Office in Berlin. The topic will be support for Ukraine.

It is also planned to discuss developments around the Middle East conflict.

A press conference following the discussion is not planned.

After the meeting, the four politicians are expected to travel to Ramstein Air Force Base in western Germany, where the first meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group at the highest level will take place on the same day. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also planning to attend.

As reported, at Ramstein, Ukraine will invite partners to invest in our drone and electronic warfare production. Zelenskyy also noted that on 12 October, Ukraine will present steps to end the war fairly at Ramstein.