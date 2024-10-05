On October 12, Ukraine will present steps for just end to war at "Ramstein" - Zelenskyy

On October 12, 2024, at the 25th meeting in the Rammstein format, Ukraine will present steps for a just end to the war.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We are preparing for "Ramstein" on October 12. This will be the 25th meeting, but the first at the level of leaders. We will present the Victory Plan, clear, concrete steps for a fair end to the war. The determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine is what can stop Russian aggression.

Thank you to everyone who helps protect our country, Europe and the whole world!" - wrote the head of state.

Earlier it was reported that at Ramstein on October 12, permission to use long-range weapons on targets in the Russian Federation will be discussed.

