Kursk operation is strategic thing, it adds motivation for partners to be more decisive - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 954th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today – Sumy region, working in the region. I held a meeting of the Headquarters here, and the main issue is the protection of our infrastructure, our energy sector - the work of air defense. There was a report from our military - the Air Force, the East Command, a report from the Minister of Energy, representatives of state-owned energy companies, and heads of the entire vertical between the government and communities.

We have solutions to support the region, and there will be separate meetings on the energy sector in Sumy and our other border regions. Before winter, the most important thing is to have a factor of safety. There were reports from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine and our law enforcement officers. The report of the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the front - this includes the Donetsk areas, Kharkiv region, the south of the country, the border, Kursk region.

I visited our soldiers participating in the Kursk operation- the 82nd Brigade. I awarded them with state awards. I am proud of the bravery of all our guys, our soldiers! And it is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing, something that adds motivation to partners, adds motivation to be with Ukraine, to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia - to put pressure in a way that can help us end the war fairly," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Occupiers fired 82 times in Sumy region during day: 8 people wounded