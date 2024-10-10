Khansk military airfield in Republic of Adygea is attacked by drones, explosions are heard. VIDEO

On the night of 10 October, drones attacked a Russian military airfield near the village of Khansk in the Republic of Adygea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and Telegram channels.

According to local residents, flashes were seen and explosions were heard near the airfield. However, local authorities have not made any comments.

The military airfield in question is located three kilometres east of the outskirts of Khansk, five kilometres from the outskirts of the capital of Adygea, Maikop, and approximately 80 kilometres southeast of Krasnodar. According to open sources, it is home to the 272nd Training Aviation Base, which is subordinated to the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots.

