Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 665,200 people (+1080 per day), 8945 tanks, 19,263 artillery systems, 17,765 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 665,200 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel  ‒ about 665200 (+1080) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8945 (+1) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17765 (+14) units,
  • artillery systems – 19263 (+41) units,
  • MLRS – 1225 (+2) units,
  • air defence systems ‒ 976 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 369(+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 16767 (+49),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2619 (+1),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 26314 (+74) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3386 (+1)

Read more: 119 combat engagements were recorded in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

