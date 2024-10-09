119 combat engagements were recorded in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 119 combat engagements have been recorded at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using three missiles, 58 air strikes (104 GABs were dropped), and 694 kamikaze drones were also used. At the same time, the enemy fired 3,324 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers attacked four times during the day in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhe. The settlements of Tsupivka, Lyptsi and Slatyne came under bombardment.

The enemy assaulted Ukrainian military positions seventeen times in the Kupiansk sector near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhliakivka. Five firefights are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

The areas of Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske in the Lyman direction were attacked by Russian invaders 18 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks. Fighting continues near Druzhelyubivka and Novosadove.

The invaders carried out seven assault attacks in the area of Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyne, Bila Hora and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction today. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Toretsk direction: aggressors attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Diliivka with the support of aviation.

High-intensity combat activity continues in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of combat engagements increased to 25. The invaders continue to attack our positions near Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Selydove. Our defenders have stopped 23 attacks so far. The enemy has concentrated its main efforts - 13 assaults - near Selydove, where two firefights are still ongoing.

Preliminary losses of the aggressor in this area amounted to 189 occupants killed and wounded. Three EW assets, one artillery system, two vehicles, one dune buggy and a motorcycle were destroyed, one cannon and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

Most combat engagements of varying intensity took place in the Kurakhove direction today, in total 31 attempts to seize our positions have been recorded so far, three of which are still ongoing. The occupiers were most active in the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Hostre Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

The aggressor has stormed the front line of our defense in the vicinity of Bohoiavlenka in the Vremivka direction six times today. Ukrainian troops stopped all attempts to drive them out of their positions, and the occupiers also used attack aircraft - they hit Rozdolne with free-flight aerial rockets.

The situation in other directions

In the Prydniprovske direction, four attacks on the positions of our soldiers failed.

Defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. According to available data, the occupiers carried out 7 air strikes using 15 GABs and fired 165 artillery rounds at settlements in the Kursk region.