Russians attacked Dniprovskyi and Nikopol districts during day: Houses, businesses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 9 October, Russian troops shelled Dniprovskyi and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Dniprovskyi district

It was noisy in Dniprovskyi district during the day. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

Read more: Forced evacuation of children with their families is announced in number of settlements in Sumy and Konotop districts of Sumy region

Nikopol district

During the day, the aggressor fired at Nikopol district with artillery and fpv drones. They attacked Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrovka, and Marhanets communities.

The attacks damaged infrastructure. An industrial and transport company, four private houses, and half a dozen outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.



It is noted that no one was killed or injured.





