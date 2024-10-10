Russians shell Kherson: man was wounded (updated)

Russian occupying troops strike Kherson.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

"KHERSON is under enemy fire," he said.

According to mass media, explosions rang out in the city.

Later, the RMA reported that a 56-year-old man who was on the street was injured as a result of the morning shelling.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg.

See more: Occupiers attacked bus in Kherson with drone. PHOTO