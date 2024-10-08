Occupiers attacked bus in Kherson with drone. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked a shuttle bus in Kherson with a drone.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, the Russian occupiers again attacked public transport in Kherson with a drone," the statement said.
The explosives were dropped on a bus serving route 5. The roof of the bus was punctured and the side window was smashed.
The passenger and driver were not injured.
