Occupiers attacked bus in Kherson with drone. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked a shuttle bus in Kherson with a drone.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Russian occupiers again attacked public transport in Kherson with a drone," the statement said.

The explosives were dropped on a bus serving route 5. The roof of the bus was punctured and the side window was smashed.

The passenger and driver were not injured.

Read more: Fierce fighting continues in Kurakhove direction near 9 settlements - General Staff