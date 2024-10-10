RF hit Mykolaiv: 2 people were injured (updated)

An explosion rang out in Mykolaiv during an alarm. Russian troops fired a missile from the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Mayor Senkevych, Censor.NET informs.

The day before, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat from the occupied Crimea and a high-speed target in the northwestern direction.

Later, the Russians fired another target from the occupied Crimea. A second explosion rang out in Mykolaiv.

In Mykolaiv, the second hit was recorded on one object, Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, said.

"An arrival in the same place, but we had managed to evacuate everyone," he added.

Mayor Senkevych said that two people had been injured in the Russian strikes and were treated on an outpatient basis.

