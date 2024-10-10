Consequences of enemy strikes on Donetsk region: there is a casualty, lot of destruction in 10 settlements. PHOTOS

Over the past day, police recorded 2,691 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector. The towns of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the village of Kurakhivka, the villages of Komyshuvakha, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Stupochky, Shakhtarske, Shchurove, Yasna Poliana came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

A civilian was wounded in Yasna Polyana by a Russian drone strike. The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Oleksandr-Kalynove, damaging 5 private houses.

The Russians hit Shakhtarske with a UMPB D-30SN bomb, destroying 15 private houses. In Pokrovsk, an enemy drone damaged a private house.

An apartment building was damaged in Kurakhove, a private household in Kurakhivka, and an outbuilding and a tractor in Komyshuvakha.

"Last night Russia attacked 4 localities - Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Bilozerske, and Dobropillia. There was no information on casualties. A gas pipeline was damaged in Kostyantynivka and a private house in Bilozerske," the police said.

