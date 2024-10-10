Enemy is trying to restore losses of artillery forces and means in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Army of the Russian Federation is attracting additional artillery in the Kharkiv direction, trying to restore the losses of artillery forces and means by transferring additional artillery units to operational subordination.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the OTG "Kharkiv".

Near Starytsa, the enemy tried to replenish ammunition at advanced positions.

During the past 24 hours, 4 combat clashes took place in the area of ​​Staritsa, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk, the Russian occupiers carried out 7 airstrikes using 10 KABs. 72 strikes were made by kamikaze drones. They carried out 379 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

Losses of the enemy in the Kharkiv region

The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The losses of the enemy over the past day amount to 99 creatures, of which 40 are irretrievable, and 59 are sanitary," the message says.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 60 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

9 artillery systems;

tank;

2 combat armored vehicles;

9 cars;

7 units of special equipment;

33 UAVs.

97 personnel shelters and 3 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

Also remind, that on the eve of the OSGT "Kharkiv", it was reported that in Vovchansk, the Russian army increased the use of shells from the DPRK.

