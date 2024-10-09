Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed SPG, BMP-3, BREM-1 and APC in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction of the front, fighters of the Strike Unmanned Aerial System Batallion "Achilles" of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed 2S1 "Gvozdika" SPG, BMP-3, BREM-1, APC-82A, motorized vehicles, a buggy, a "loaf", and a UAZ of the occupiers. The soldiers also damaged a Russian T-72 tank.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

