Register of missing persons currently includes 59 thousand people. Among them, 1769 are children

Currently, the Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances contains more than 59 thousand entries. Among those registered, more than 49 thousand people are wanted as persons missing under special circumstances. Among them, 1769 are children under the age of 18.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the press center of the MIA, this was announced by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov during the telethon.

"Almost 8,000 people have already been found, their whereabouts are known. A certain number of these people have returned to the territory of Ukraine, some are in countries where we have international legal agreements. This category of records also includes the identified bodies of those killed as a result of military aggression," noted Dobroserdov.

He noted that in all cases of disappearances, the National Police of Ukraine carries out the search and investigation of criminal proceedings. And it is very important that investigators, operatives and forensic specialists are assigned to deal with these issues. For this purpose, search centers are being set up all over Ukraine.

"There are already 20 search centers in the regional units of the National Police to search for missing persons in special circumstances, which also employ staff from the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances. A large center will soon be opened in Dnipro - it will handle cases of missing persons in the Dnipro, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the search centers, citizens will be able to receive all the information, file a request for investigative actions, get explanations on the investigation and search for missing persons, as well as receive extracts from the registers," said the Commissioner.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that about 40% of those returned from captivity were persons who had the status of missing under special circumstances and were not confirmed by the ICRC.

