More than 140 Ukrainian UAVs have been approved for use since beginning of year, - Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has approved the use of more than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 ground robotic systems of domestic production.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

In 2023, 60 UAVs and 9 ground robotic systems of Ukrainian production were codified, the ministry said.

"Of all the drones (air and ground) authorized for use this year, more than 40% were codified during the third quarter. This indicates the revival of arms production in Ukraine.

Among those authorized for use in the Ukrainian Defense Forces are unmanned systems that are resistant to electronic warfare, radio-transparent, low-noise, with targeting and self-destruction systems, etc.", the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Starmer were discussing "Victory Plan" all morning