RF strikes at Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region: 5 people were injured, including 3 children (updated)

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a GAB, an explosion was heard in the city. The village of Cherkaska Lozova was hit.

The Air Force said that Russia had launched GAB at Kharkiv.

Suspilne TV reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv. Probably outside the city.

Later, the head of the RMA Syniehubov said that Russia had attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv district. It is reported that 5 people were injured.

There are three children among the victims: 2, 5 and 15 years old with an acute stress reaction. Private houses were also damaged.

