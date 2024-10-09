As result of Russian air attacks on Kharkiv and its suburbs, woman was injured. PHOTOS

Today, on 9 October, the enemy again carried out air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs, injuring a civilian.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian armed forces launched another round of tactical aircraft strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs around 3:30 p.m..



In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, an aerial munition hit an open area. Windows were smashed in six apartment buildings. An 81-year-old woman was injured by glass.





In addition, at least 10 private residential buildings were damaged in Slatyne village as a result of an air strike. There were no casualties.



According to preliminary data, the enemy used FAB-250 from the UMPK (unified gliding and correction module).

Earlier, it was reported that Russians had struck Kharkiv, GAB strike was recorded in open territory. There was no information on casualties.