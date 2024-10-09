ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10772 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
908 0

As result of Russian air attacks on Kharkiv and its suburbs, woman was injured. PHOTOS

Today, on 9 October, the enemy again carried out air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs, injuring a civilian.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian armed forces launched another round of tactical aircraft strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs around 3:30 p.m..

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, an aerial munition hit an open area. Windows were smashed in six apartment buildings. An 81-year-old woman was injured by glass.

Атаки на Харків 9 жовтня
Атаки на Харків 9 жовтня

In addition, at least 10 private residential buildings were damaged in Slatyne village as a result of an air strike. There were no casualties.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used FAB-250 from the UMPK (unified gliding and correction module).

See more: Enemy advances near Vuhledar, in Tsukuryno and Toretsk - DeepState. MAP

Атаки на Харків 9 жовтня
Атаки на Харків 9 жовтня

Earlier, it was reported that Russians had struck Kharkiv,  GAB strike was recorded in open territory. There was no information on casualties.

Author: 

shoot out (14488) Kharkiv (1412)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 