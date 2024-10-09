Enemy advances near Vuhledar, in Tsukuryne and Toretsk - DeepState. MAP

The Russian army managed to advance near Vuhledar and in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

This was written by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Tsukuryne and Toretsk," the statement said.

The observers also clarified the enemy's advance near Robotyne. They also reported on the activation of enemy subversive groups in Kamianske