NATO to hold nuclear deterrence exercise amid Putin’s threats

NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercises on Monday, October 14.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In an unstable world, it is extremely important to test our defense and strengthen it so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and able to respond to any threat," the head of the Alliance said.

Read more: Western leaders are no longer afraid of Putin’s nuclear threats - Time

Rutte added that the military exercises will begin on October 14 and will last about two weeks. They will be concentrated in the UK, in the North Sea, as well as in Belgium and the Netherlands.

It is noted that no combat weapons will be used in the exercises, instead, about 2,000 military personnel will simulate missions during which military aircraft will transport US nuclear warheads.

Read more: Rutte on Putin’s threats: "We do not see any imminent threat of using nuclear weapons"

About 60 aircraft from 13 countries, including F-35A fighters and B-52 bombers, will take part in the Steadfast Noon exercise in Belgium and the Netherlands.

NATO officials emphasized that these military exercises are not a response to Moscow's recent statements, as such maneuvers have been held annually for more than a decade.