Rutte on Putin’s threats: "We do not see any imminent threat of using nuclear weapons"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

According to him, Putin's statements are not new, they are just words.

"Of course, we hear regular threats from the Kremlin, and this rhetoric is reckless and irresponsible. But at the same time, I must emphasise clearly, we do not see any imminent threat of the use of nuclear weapons. This is what I have to say about the state of affairs at the moment," Rutte said.

"Let him talk about his nuclear arsenal - he wants us to talk about his nuclear arsenal. I think we shouldn't do that. We need to focus on the fact that there is no threat of nuclear weapons use now," he added.

The secretary general believes that if the world makes concessions to Putin's threats, it will set a dangerous precedent.

"Then it will turn out that the use of military force allows a country to achieve what it wants. And we cannot do that," Rutte concluded.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

He proposed, among other things, to consider a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones, as a basis for a nuclear strike.