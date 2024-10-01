Two Russian armored vehicles ram into each other on battlefield. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Brigade captured the moment of an accident between two Russian armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that one vehicle was trying to leave the battlefield, while the other was trying to get to its position, but the occupiers failed to miss. After the accident, both armoured vehicles were destroyed by drones.

