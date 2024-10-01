ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11066 visitors online
News Video War
15 112 8

Two Russian armored vehicles ram into each other on battlefield. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Brigade captured the moment of an accident between two Russian armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that one vehicle was trying to leave the battlefield, while the other was trying to get to its position, but the occupiers failed to miss. After the accident, both armoured vehicles were destroyed by drones.

Watch more: Truck with Russian tank runs over car with four Russian army soldiers. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Accident (352) APC (138) 68th separate hunting brigade (55) battles (152)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 