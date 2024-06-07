Truck with Russian tank runs over car with four Russian army soldiers. VIDEO 18+
A truck transporting a Russian tank ran over a passenger car carrying four Russian army servicemen.
According to Censor.NET, the footage from the accident scene shows that one of the Russians is still showing signs of life.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
