Truck with Russian tank runs over car with four Russian army soldiers. VIDEO 18+

A truck transporting a Russian tank ran over a passenger car carrying four Russian army servicemen.

According to Censor.NET, the footage from the accident scene shows that one of the Russians is still showing signs of life.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

