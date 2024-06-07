"HIMARS" MLRS hits place of temporary deployment of 345th Parachute Regiment of the Russian Army in the occupied Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers fired at the temporary deployment of the occupiers from the 345th Parachute Regiment of the Russian Army in the occupied Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful strike with the HIMARS MLRS was posted on social media.

"A missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces struck at the temporary deployment point of the 345th Separate Guards Parachute Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces in the Oleshky Sands area in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. The occupiers' public write about significant losses among the personnel as a result of the HIMARS attack and raise questions about the competence of the commander of the Dnipro troop group, General Teplynskyi," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Also see: Defence forces attack the enemy where he is trying to destroy a Ukrainian bridgehead in Kherson region. VIDEO