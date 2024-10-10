Arrest of ex-judge Tandyr, who knocked down and killed National Guard officer, extended for another two months

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of Oleksii Tandyr, the former head of the Makarivskyi Court of Kyiv region, who last year knocked down and killed National Guard member Vadym Bondarenko at a checkpoint near Kyiv, for two months.

This was reported in the publication Graty, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, prosecutor Mykhailo Domanitskyi requested the extension of the preventive measure, insisting that the previously stated risks of hiding the accused and possible pressure on witnesses have not diminished.

In particular, according to him, on April 24, 2023, Oleksii Tandyr traveled abroad through Chop, so he has this opportunity. One of the lawyers of the family of the deceased National Guard, Pavlo Tesliuk, agreed with the motion, noting that since April to this day, only one witness has been questioned in court due to periodic postponements of the hearing for various reasons, including the absence or replacement of the accused's lawyers.

In turn, the defendant Oleksii Tandyr and his lawyer insisted that the risks in question were not proven by evidence and were therefore an assumption. When asked about traveling abroad in 2023, Tandyr said that he had attended training for judges in Croatia on war crimes trials. According to the defendant, he no longer had such an opportunity after he was dismissed from his post.

The ex-judge's lawyer, Serhii Maksiuk, requested that his client be released on bail or house arrest as a non-custodial measure of restraint.

Tandir does not admit his guilt. The stage of witness interrogation is currently underway. All this time, the accused has been in pre-trial detention.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the court ruling extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail up to and including December 8, 2024.

The case of judge Oleksii Tandyr

On the night of May 26, Makarivskyi District Court judge Oleksii Tandyr, while drunk, knocked down and killed a National Guard officer at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that the judge refused to undergo a medical examination.

The PROSUD project noted that Tandyr had previously been known for dismissing a large number of drunk drivers.

On May 27, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv took Judge Oleksii Tandyr into custody. According to an expert examination, the former judge was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Subsequently, Tandyr asked to be sent to the army instead of the pre-trial detention center.

In June, it was reported that the High Council of Justice dismissed Makariv Court judge Oleksii Tandyr, who had knocked down and killed a National Guard officer at a checkpoint in Kyiv.