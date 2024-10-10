France to hold thematic conference on nuclear safety clause of Peace Formula, - Macron

France will hold a thematic conference with Ukraine on the nuclear safety clause of the Peace Formula.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As you know, it was decided to hold several thematic conferences within the framework of the work started in Switzerland. France, in accordance with its obligations, is organizing a conference on nuclear safety on October 17," Macron said during a conversation with journalists after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace.

