News
One person killed as result of Russian strike in Kupiansk district

Російські обстріли Куп’янщини

On October 10, a woman died as a result of Russian strikes on the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that on the afternoon of October 10, the Russian armed forces shelled the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district: a 64-year-old woman was killed.

Also, around 4:30 p.m., the occupiers attacked Kupiansk. A 77-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital.

According to law enforcement officials, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the settlements that came under enemy fire.

shoot out (13419) victims (991) Kup'yansk (416)
