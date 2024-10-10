Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked 12 localities, one person was wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, the enemy fired at localities in three districts of Donetsk region. 528 people, including 89 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Numerous multi-storey buildings were damaged in Kurakhove, a private house was damaged in Kurakhivka, Veselyi Hai, Trudove, Hannivka and Sukhi Yaly were shelled. In Dobropillia, two administrative buildings, an educational institution and private houses in three streets were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Torske of the Lyman community. An enterprise and an educational institution were damaged in Druzhkivka. In Oleksandro-Kalynove of Illinivsk community, 5 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a private house, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar community, 12 private houses, a multi-storey building, an infrastructure facility and a non-residential building were damaged.

