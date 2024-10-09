More than 600 children remain in combat zone in Donetsk region - RMA

616 children are staying in the settlements of the Donetsk region that are in the combat zone.

This was stated by Dmytro Petlin, head of the department of operational and duty service, communication, warning and informing the population of the department for civil protection, mobilization and defense work of the Donetsk regional administration, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There are currently 616 children in the settlements that are classified as the area of active hostilities, and 43,409 people in total," Petlin said.

He added that today there are 18 communities in Donetsk region with settlements located in the area of active hostilities. These are Bakhmut, Soledar, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Zvanivka, Toretsk; Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman in Kramatorsk district; Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Marinka, Myrnohrad, Novhrodivka, Ocheretyne, Selydove in Pokrovsk district; and Vuhledar and Novoselivka in Volnovakha district.

"There are communities that are fully included in the combat zone, and there are communities in which some settlements are included," explained the RMA representative.

At the same time, he emphasized that evacuations in the region have not stopped since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

