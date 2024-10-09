Heavy dynamic fighting continues in Toretsk, situation changes every hour - OTG "Luhansk"

Ukrainian soldiers are restraining the enemy's advance in the city buildings of Toretsk along Tsentralna Street, but the situation is changing literally every hour.

Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for OTG "Luhansk", said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing "Ukrinform".

"The situation is unchanged - we are holding back the enemy on Tsentralna Street... However, the fighting in the city is very dynamic. Somewhere they come in, and we destroy them and push them back, somewhere they can seize some entrance, and we also push them back. That's why the situation varies greatly within hours," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, Russian troops are also trying to storm Ukrainian positions in the area of Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York and in the Siverskyi sector.

Bobovnikova noted that the enemy uses small-group tactics and rarely uses equipment.

"Mostly they try to storm in small groups of 3, 4, 5 people who suffer significant losses. Some run away, some come back, and they keep storming us again and again," the spokesperson for OTG "Luhansk" noted.

She added that mainly personnel infantry units of the Russian army, special forces are fighting against the Armed Forces, and artillery is also used.

