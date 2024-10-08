ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8607 visitors online
News War
10 715 105

Russians entered eastern outskirts of Toretsk. Fighting is going on for every entrance, - OTG "Luhansk"

В ОТУ

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, the enemy has reached the eastern outskirts of the city. There are battles for every entrance.

The spokeswoman for OTG "Luhansk" Anastasia Bobovnikova said this on the air of the telethon, "Ukrinform" reports, Censor.NET informs .

"The enemy is advancing, there are constant attacks. However, today we did not allow the enemy to advance. The situation is the hottest in the Toretsk sector. Fighting is taking place in Toretsk itself, the situation is unstable, literally every entrance is being fought for," said the spokesperson.

According to Bobovnikova, the Russians have entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk, making some progress along Tsentralna Street in the direction of the "Tsentralna" mine. However, she noted that the situation is constantly changing.

"Either we take back firing points from them (Russians - ed.), or they destroy ours somewhere, but we are constantly restoring them and trying to return what the occupiers have seized, and we do not allow them to advance with all our might, no matter what it costs us," said the spokesperson for OTG "Luhansk".

Read more: Russian troops advance in Toretsk, near Tsukuryne and Katerynivka - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (4331) Toretsk (266)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 