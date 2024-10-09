About 1200 civilians remain in Toretsk, where occupiers have entered - CMA

More than a thousand civilians remain in Toretsk, Donetsk region, where the Russian occupiers managed to enter, who do not want to leave the city.

This was announced by the head of the Toretsk city military administration Vasyl Chynchyk, Censor.NET reports citing "Radio Liberty".

"There are about 1200 civilians left in the territory of Toretsk itself. And, unfortunately, these people who are left have no desire to leave. These are, let's say, 5, 10, 15 people who are moving from the community.

We, for our part, the National Police, military administration and the State Emergency Service, if we receive appropriate applications, will make every effort to move the population out," he said.

Also, according to him, there is not a single surviving building on the territory of the community that has not been damaged by shelling.

"Accordingly, the population is forced to hide in the shelters that remain in the city at the moment. There is no centralized water, electricity or gas supply," Chynchyk added.

As a reminder, earlier, OTG "Luhansk" reported that Russian occupiers had entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk, fighting was going on for every entrance.

