ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10906 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 134 1

At least 1 person killed and 6 wounded in Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS

Today, on 8 October, the occupiers attacked Konstiantynivka in the Donetsk region with GABs, as a result of which one was killed and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

According to Filashkin,at least 1 person was killed and 6 wounded in the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.

As noted, this evening, Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting two residential buildings and a previously destroyed building.

Удар по Костянтинівці 8 жовтня

The attack damaged 17 high-rise buildings, 3 educational institutions, 3 gas pipelines and 7 cars.

Read more: Occupiers remotely mine settlements in Kherson region

The authorities and all responsible services are on site.

Удар по Костянтинівці 8 жовтня
Удар по Костянтинівці 8 жовтня

"Do not endanger yourselves! Evacuate!" - called the head of the RMA.

Read more: Enemy occupied Zhelanne Pershe and Stelmakhivka and advanced in Maksymilianivka - DeepState. MAPS

Удар по Костянтинівці 8 жовтня
Удар по Костянтинівці 8 жовтня
Удар по Костянтинівці 8 жовтня

Author: 

shoot out (14488) Donetsk region (4361) Kostyantynivka (304)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 