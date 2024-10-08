At least 1 person killed and 6 wounded in Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS
Today, on 8 October, the occupiers attacked Konstiantynivka in the Donetsk region with GABs, as a result of which one was killed and one wounded.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
According to Filashkin,at least 1 person was killed and 6 wounded in the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
As noted, this evening, Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting two residential buildings and a previously destroyed building.
The attack damaged 17 high-rise buildings, 3 educational institutions, 3 gas pipelines and 7 cars.
The authorities and all responsible services are on site.
"Do not endanger yourselves! Evacuate!" - called the head of the RMA.
