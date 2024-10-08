Enemy occupied Zhelanne Pershe and Stelmakhivka and advanced in Maksymilianivka - DeepState. MAPS
The occupiers are making advances in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState analysts.
"The enemy occupied Zhelanne Pershe (a village in the Marinka urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Stelmakhivka (a village in Kolomyichyska rural community of Svatove district, Luhansk region), and advanced in Maksymilianivka (a village in the Marinka urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Zhelanne Pershe
Stelmakhivka
Maksymilianivka
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password