Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 666,340 people (+1,140 per day), 8,953 tanks, 19,322 artillery systems, 17,800 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 666,340 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 666,340 (+1,140) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8953 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,800 (+35) units,
  • artillery systems - 19322 (+59) units,
  • MLRS – 1229 (+4) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 976 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 369(+0) units,
  • helicopters – 329 (+1) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 16837 (+70),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2619 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 26398 (+84) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3396 (+10)

Read more: Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Kharkiv direction - General Staff

Інфографіка

