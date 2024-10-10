Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Kharkiv direction - General Staff

So far, 114 combat engagements have taken place. The situation is the most intense in the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the enemy launched four missile strikes (15 missiles), 45 air strikes (75 GABs), and used 635 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian territory. It fired more than 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

According to available information, enemy losses in the direction today amounted to 63 servicemen killed and wounded, three destroyed artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, an Mi-8 helicopter, 14 UAVs and four vehicles. Ukrainian troops also damaged three artillery systems, four vehicles and two units of special equipment.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka 12 times during the day. Seven enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in five locations.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in Serebrianskyi forest. Four combat engagements are still ongoing, the rest were stopped by our troops.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defences near Verkhnokamianske four times during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's activity resulted in seven combat engagements. Six attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky were stopped, and a battle is currently underway in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Four of the attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops, and three firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy tried to penetrate our defense in the Pokrovsk direction 18 times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers in the areas of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove received a fierce rebuff from our defenders 17 times. One attack is ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our soldiers neutralized more than 250 invaders in this area, 103 of them irretrievably. 12 artillery systems, two Grad MLRS, four armored combat vehicles and 11 vehicles were destroyed, and six ACVs and five occupiers' vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times. It was most active in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks, two engagements are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks, and the occupiers are trying to advance in the direction of Bohoiavlenka.

The occupiers tried to attack our positions in the Orikhiv direction twice near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne without success. We received a worthy rebuff.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. The aggressor made four unsuccessful assault attempts during the day.

Today, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 414th Separate Regiment of Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be recognized for their effective and professional combat work, which effectively destroy the enemy, causing irreparable losses in manpower and equipment.

