90 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Lyman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., more than 90 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation is the most intense in the Lyman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Systematic attacks by enemy artillery and aviation along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue. Today, the areas of Oleksandriia, Bilopillia, Shalyhine, Yeline, Kliusy, Pavlivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Prohres and Popivka were hit by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia. In addition, the enemy struck with GABs in the areas of Holyshivske and Richky, dropping a total of five aerial bombs.

The Russians also carried out six air strikes in the Kursk region, using seven air bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers twice assaulted the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units five times in the areas of Synkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfastly, and fighting is ongoing in two locations. The occupier launched air strikes with GABs on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Podoly.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Nine combat engagements have ended and 12 are ongoing. Yampil and Lyman came under attack with guided aerial bombs, and the enemy used free-flight aerial rockets against Serebrianskyi forestry.

In the Siversk direction, near Verkhnokamianske, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made five assaults on the positions of our troops near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. One firefight is currently underway. The situation is under control.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to four. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks and two firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Toretsk and Katerynivka are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has already made 15 attempts to drive our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 14 enemy attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, nine attacks of the occupation army have been repelled so far, and three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy is attacking in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. Three enemy assaults have already been repelled by Ukrainian troops, four combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Also today, enemy aircraft attacked Zaporizhzhia with three aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried three times to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions, and one firefight is ongoing.