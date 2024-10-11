Police General Shaikhet goes to gym by his official car during working hours and lives in million-dollar apartment - Bihus.Info

The head of the Migration Police Department of the National Police, General Serhii Shaikhet, lives in his father's apartment, which is estimated to cost one million dollars, and regularly visits the sports complex during the working day, using a company car with "operational" license plates.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info.

In the fall of 2023, Serhii Shaihet was promoted to the rank of police general and headed the Migration Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine. Before that, he was the head of the Mykolaiv Main Department of the National Police. Earlier, he was the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Police Department and the head of the Investigation Department of Odesa Region.



Bihus.Info journalists noticed that the head of Migration Police Department, Shaikhet, spends about three hours in the middle of the working day several times a week at the sports complex. He arrives there in a company car with operational licence plates, which, by law, law enforcement officers must use during operational work.

Journalists also regularly spotted Shaikhet in the same official car entering and leaving one of the most expensive residential complexes in Kyiv. The head of the Department does not own any property in this complex. Instead, his father, Oleh Shaikhet, owns an apartment and a parking space there. The apartment is about 200 square metres. Shaihet Senior bought the apartment back in 2020. Currently, similar apartments in this residential complex cost from $1 million.

The general's father has been engaged in security activities for the past 10 years and is a co-owner of the security company "Security". Its other co-owner is the largest oil company Ukrnafta, which was controlled by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and the Privat group before it was nationalised.

By the way, Maksym Donets, who in 2019 became the bodyguard of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, worked for "Security".

Shaikhet refused to comment to Bihus.Info journalists.

