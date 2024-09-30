SSU eliminates arms and ammunition sales channel in Chernihiv region - SID of National Police. VIDEO

In Chernihiv region, police blocked a firearms and ammunition sales channel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police.

What was seized from the criminals?

The law enforcement officers seized a TT pistol, cases of RGN and RGD hand fragmentation grenades and fuses to them, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition for automatic small arms.

According to law enforcement, two local residents were detained. The court imposed on them a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail.

What is the threat?

The offenders face up to seven years in prison.

Investigators of the Chernihiv Region Main Department of the National Police and operatives of the Regional Department of Strategic Investigations jointly with the SSU Military Counterintelligence closed the arms trafficking channel.

