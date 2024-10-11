Conference on Ukraine’s recovery to be held in Rome in July - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine will be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

According to Censor.NET, citing Rai News, she made the statement during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome.

"Looking to the future of peace and prosperity also means looking to recovery, and I am pleased to announce that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025: this is an event that is very important to us and on which we have been working for a long time. Ukraine is not alone, we will be with it for as long as it takes," Meloni said.

Read more: Italy remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine, - Meloni